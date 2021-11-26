Lanes reopen after 26-year-old man dies in wrong way crash on I-295

A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and FHP says the 26-year-old in the other vehicle died at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man has died, and another man is seriously injured after a wrong way crash in the Baymeadows area Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 42-year-old man was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Interstate I-295 near Baymeadows Road around 3:30 a.m. when his car hit another vehicle head-on.

The 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and FHP says the 26-year-old in the other vehicle died at the scene.

All lanes are back open.

