JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northbound Interstate 95 near the Brentwood neighborhood is shut down Sunday night due to a crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 p.m.

FHP says the crash involves a patrol car but did not specify from what agency. Traffic is being diverted to Golfair Boulevard.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.