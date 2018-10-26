JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to watch out for motorcycles after a JSO motorman was struck by a vehicle Downtown on Thursday.

JSO released a photo of the motorman's motorcycle after the incident. They said he was driving straight and a car made a left turn from the right lane and struck him. The officer then hit a pole and was thrown off of his motorcycle.

Fortunately, the JSO officer was ok, JSO said.

"Watch for motorcycles," JSO said.

No other information was released at this time.

