JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to watch out for motorcycles after a JSO motorman was struck by a vehicle Downtown on Thursday.
JSO released a photo of the motorman's motorcycle after the incident. They said he was driving straight and a car made a left turn from the right lane and struck him. The officer then hit a pole and was thrown off of his motorcycle.
Fortunately, the JSO officer was ok, JSO said.
"Watch for motorcycles," JSO said.
No other information was released at this time.
