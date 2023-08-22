Watch: Video shows construction truck slamming into Jacksonville bridge 😱

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A construction truck carrying a boom lift didn't notice the lift was extended as it tried to drive under a bridge Tuesday. Alessia Chavez-Tafur shared video of what happened next with First Coast News, On Your Side. Chavez-Tafur said it was about 4:30 p.m. on Town Center Parkway entering Interstate 295 when the boom lift slammed into the bridge and parts under the bridge. Before hitting the bridge, Chevez-Tafur said the truck knocked down a traffic light at the previous intersection.