The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving three semi-trucks near Baldwin Tuesday morning.

As of 10:40 a.m., the westbound lanes of I-10 at US-301 remain closed, according to FHP. Traffic is being diverted to State Road 23.

Troopers say the crash happened around 6:43 a.m. The driver of the first semi-truck, identified as Thomas Barrington, 58, became disabled and merged toward the emergency lane from the outside lane going westbound, the report said. While he was merging, the driver of a second semi, Roger Carter, 39, wasn't able to stop in time and collided with Barrington. This collision caused a chain reaction because the driver of the third semi-truck, identified as Michael Carleton, 59, collided into Carter.

FHP isn't reporting any injuries.

FHP says that there are heavy delays in that area and are advising motorists to seek an alternate route.

