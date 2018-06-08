A woman is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Hart Bridge late Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a woman driving a red Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on the Hart Bridge in the southbound lanes when she collided head-on into another vehicle.

Crews responded and said she was pronounced dead on the scene.

First Coast News reporter Lana Harris was driving on the Hart Bridge following the crash. She witnessed one of the vehicles on fire.

The dramatic footage shows an officer, possibly one of the first responders, running to the scene of the fire.

Police on scene car is making big exploding noises not sure if anyone’s inside @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/NjvbpTAMzX — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) August 6, 2018

The Jacksonville Fire Department tweeted shortly after that they were responding to the accident, adding that a person was trapped.

Traffic alert....crews are responding to a wreck on the Hart bridge...E1 advises one person trapped, and the vehicle is on fire. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 6, 2018

As of 12 a.m., the fire had been put out, and traffic redirected off the bridge.

Just saw a few stretchers go by... God I’m praying that they’re ok.... the fire was huge, I believe 3 explosions... I’m told one person made it out of one of the cars .@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Ih7Gc61tGz — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) August 6, 2018

This crash marks the third fatal wrong-way crash in a week, as well as the second fatal wrong-way crash on the Hart Bridge.

