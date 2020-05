JSO said the fire happened in the 10200 block of W. Beaver Street. This is the fifth vehicle fire reported in Jacksonville in the last five days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a vehicle fire in the Whitehouse area that has all lanes of West Beaver Street shut down.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the fire happened on the 10200 block of W. Beaver Street, shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

This is the fifth vehicle fire in Jacksonville reported in the last five days.