JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Interstate-10 was shut down in both directions west of Cecil Commerce Parkway on the Westside due to a vehicle fire Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP crash map says troopers were dispatched to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Injuries were reported but FHP has not disclosed how many people were injured nor the extent of injuries. Drivers are warned to be careful in the area.

As of 11:30 p.m., eastbound lanes are back open and westbound lanes remain shut down due to construction, according to the crash map.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.