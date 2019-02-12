ORANGE PARK, Fla. — All of Wells Road is shut down due to a traffic crash and vehicle fire Sunday night, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported the crash on Twitter just before 10:30 p.m. warning drivers to avoid the intersection of Wells Road and Orange Park Northway.

The sheriff's office also reported a power outage in the area though it did not say specifically if the two incidents are related. The Clay Electric outage map says over 1,330 customers are without power in the area of the crash.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.