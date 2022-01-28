Two people dead after wrong way crash on Jacksonville's Westside

Police say a white pickup truck was traveling the wrong way on Wilson Boulevard when it collided with a gray sedan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead after a wrong way crash on Jacksonville's Westside overnight, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around midnight, JSO officers were dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and I-295.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a white pickup truck was traveling the wrong way, eastbound in the westbound lanes, on Wilson Boulevard when it collided with a gray sedan.

JSO says rescue responded and pronounced the driver and passenger of the gray sedan dead at the scene. No identifying information was released by police.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries, police say.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to police.

JSO says Traffic Homicide and the Crime Scene Unit is conducting an active investigation.