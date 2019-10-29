Two pedestrians are dead after a crash in Bradford County involving two cars and a semi-truck on Monday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Micah Phoenix, 37, of Hampton, Fla. and Yomadith Matos, 32, of Keystone Heights, both died on the scene.

Troopers say around 11 p.m., a 2018 Mazda was traveling southbound on US 301 heading towards SW 89th Street and for unknown reasons, the two individuals were walking in both the right and left lanes.

Troopers say the Mazda hit one of the pedestrians in the right lane, striking them with the front of his vehicle.

The driver of another vehicle, a Nissan, hit the pedestrian in the left lane.

After both people were hit, they were lying in the roadway when troopers say a semi-truck driver hit them with the undercarriage of his vehicle.

All vehicles involved stopped at the scene of the collision. Troopers say this case is still under investigation.

