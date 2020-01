A crash with injuries has blocked two left-hand lands of Interstate-95 southbound Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 5:01 a.m. and all southbound lanes were closed along I-95 and State Road 9B.

One lane has since reopened as crews continue to work the scene.

No further details have been released about the vehicle involved or the status of any injuries.

Seek an alternate route.