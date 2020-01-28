Two Jacksonville firefighters are expected to be OK after being struck by a semi-truck, flipping the ambulance they were driving.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Edgewood Ave and New Kings Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the ambulance was responding to a call when they were hit by the truck, flipping the ambulance on its side.

JFRD says both vehicles didn’t see each other due to a blind spot.

The firefighters inside the ambulance were both taken to the hospital as a precaution.