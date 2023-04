This fire appears to be fully involved as of 3:15 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are reporting a truck on fire in Duval County on I-10 East, specifically on the ramp to I-95 NB.

This fire appears to be fully involved as of 3:15 p.m.

The ramp to I-95 NB is closed.

FL 511 is reporting the severity as 'major'.