x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

traffic

Troopers search for SUV involved in fatal Jacksonville hit-and-run involving bicyclist

FHP says the crash involves a dark green 1990s model Ford Explorer with a roof rack.

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Jacksonville near Herlong Airport.

The identity of the bicyclist who died has not been released, but troopers say he was a man in his mid-60s.

FHP says the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Normandy Boulevard and involves a dark green 1990s model Ford Explorer with a roof rack.

Troopers say there should be damage to its right front consistent with striking a bicycle and a broken orange marker light. The Explorer displayed an unknown Florida license plate and was last seen headed westbound from the 10100 block of Normandy Boulevard.

 If you have any information about this crash, contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-301-3700 or *FHP.

RELATED: First Coast Weather: Showers increase with Cristobal stalled 1000 miles away

RELATED: Arrests at widespread US George Floyd protests hit 10,000

RELATED: 'SNL' star Chris Redd launches COVID-19 relief fund for protesters