Troopers search for SUV involved in fatal Jacksonville hit-and-run involving bicyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Jacksonville near Herlong Airport.

The identity of the bicyclist who died has not been released, but troopers say he was a man in his mid-60s.

FHP says the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Normandy Boulevard and involves a dark green 1990s model Ford Explorer with a roof rack.

Troopers say there should be damage to its right front consistent with striking a bicycle and a broken orange marker light. The Explorer displayed an unknown Florida license plate and was last seen headed westbound from the 10100 block of Normandy Boulevard.