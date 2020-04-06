Troopers search for SUV involved in fatal Jacksonville hit-and-run involving bicyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Jacksonville near Herlong Airport.
The identity of the bicyclist who died has not been released, but troopers say he was a man in his mid-60s.
FHP says the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Normandy Boulevard and involves a dark green 1990s model Ford Explorer with a roof rack.
Troopers say there should be damage to its right front consistent with striking a bicycle and a broken orange marker light. The Explorer displayed an unknown Florida license plate and was last seen headed westbound from the 10100 block of Normandy Boulevard.
If you have any information about this crash, contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-301-3700 or *FHP.