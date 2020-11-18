Train derails in Bradford County, no injuries but expect delays

The Bradford County School District has been notified of school bus delays due to the detours.

A train jumped the tracks and derailed at SR-100 in Starke on Wednesday morning, according to a post from the Bradford County Emergency Management

There is no fire or injuries involved, but officials say the road will be closed for an extended period of time as crews work to remove the two derailed train cars.

Madison Street and South Street are both closed but State Road 16 (Brownlee Street), Call Street and SE 144th Street are open and traffic is being detoured down these routes.

For anyone traveling State Road 100, from Keystone Heights, take a detour at County Road 18 by Edwards Grocery to Hampton & US 30.

UPDATE - "Crews are on site working to remove the two derailed train cars. SR-100 (Madison Street) will be closed for an extended period, as will South St, but SR-16 (Brownlee Street), Call Street and SE 144th Street are OPEN," per Bradford Co. Emergency Management — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) November 18, 2020