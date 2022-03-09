x
Two crashes involving fuel spills cause delays across the First Coast Tuesday

Both of the crashes involve semi-trucks, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two traffic crashes in Jacksonville led to multiple lane closures as rain swept across the First Coast Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says one of the incidents happened on I-95 north just south of J. Turner Butler Boulevard around 3 p.m. and involved a semi-truck with a fuel leak.

Hazmat teams responded to the scene and there were delays reported in the area.

A second crash involving a fuel spill on I-10 eastbound just west of Cecil Commerce Drive also caused delays. JFRD says this crash occurred shortly before 3:14 p.m.

The hazmat team responded to this crash as well.

