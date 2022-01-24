Man dead after SUV hits multiple trees, flips on Roosevelt Boulevard

Police say they believe the man was speeding southbound when he lost control of the SUV and crossed the median near the Park Street overpass.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is dead following a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a crash involving an overturned vehicle. When they arrived at the scene they found a man in his 30s in critical condition inside a GMC Yukon.

Police say that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to take the man to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Police say they believe the man was speeding southbound when he lost control of the SUV and crossed the median near the Park Street overpass. JSO says the SUV hit several trees before overturning.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was in his 30s, police say. His name was not released

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, police say roadways in the area should be blocked for a few more hours.