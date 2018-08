A reported traffic accident slowed eastbound to a near standstill Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, but traffic has since returned to normal.

Traffic alert....traffic accident on Matthews bridge....eastbound traffic is almost at a standstill....crews en route! — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 7, 2018

No injuries have been reported and JFRD crews have handed the case to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

No injuries....left in the hands of @JSOPIO ....still backed up. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 7, 2018

