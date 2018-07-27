The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide unit is responding to a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash in the Holliday Hill area.

#JSO Traffic Homicide is working a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash in the 7900 block of Atlantic Boulevard. #DuvalTrafficTruths — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 27, 2018

Around 9:14 p.m. Friday night, a driver was driving westbound in an SUV on Atlantic Blvd. when it collided with a man crossing the street.

According to JSO, the man, in his late 40s, was attempting to walk his bike across the street when he was hit.

The woman operating the vehicle is cooperating with police.

JSO has not yet determined if the pedestrian was using the crosswalk.

