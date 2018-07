The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide unit is responding to a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash in the Holliday Hill area.

#JSO Traffic Homicide is working a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash in the 7900 block of Atlantic Boulevard. #DuvalTrafficTruths — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 27, 2018

The accident occurred in the 7900 block of Atlantic Blvd. Thursday night and police will be addressing the media at 10:45 p.m.

© 2018 WTLV