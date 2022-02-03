Traffic on Hendricks Avenue at I-95 being rerouted due to damaged overpass

JSO says a vehicle hit the overpass, causing the damage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vehicle hit the top of the I-95 overpass on Hendricks Avenue, prompting road closures both above and below the overpass.

Two eastbound lanes on I-95 at the overpass are closed. In addition, Hendricks Avenue is completely shutdown in the area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

An inspector from the Florida Department of Transportation is on the scene assessing the damage.

Pictures from a First Coast News crewmember on the scene show debris on the road and exposed reinforcing bars (rebars) underneath the bridge.