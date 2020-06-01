At least one person is dead and traffic is being detoured after a crash on Jacksonville's Westside Monday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on I-10 westbound at Chaffee Road around 11 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol later assumed control of the investigation and stated the crash included a vehicle with one person inside. Troopers say the vehicle lost control and hit a wall. The individual has not been identified.

FHP says a secondary crash occurred in the same area and involves one of the JSO vehicles on scene.

As of 12:38 p.m., only one lane is open allowing traffic to pass. Other traffic is being diverted to Cahoon Road.

OTHER OPTIONS: You can use US 90 or Normandy Boulevard to Chaffee Road.