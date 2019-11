JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard were shut down at Interstate-295 Saturday due to a crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m., saying one person was trapped. As of 5:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to JSO.

Videos of the crash show one of the cars involved flipped on its side.