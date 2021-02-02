Roadway partially open after massive water main break in Mandarin

One lane of San Jose Boulevard NB near Orange Picker Road is back open following a water main break Tuesday, according to a tweet from JEA.
Multiple travel lanes were closed so JEA crews could isolate and repair the 16-inch water main break damaged by a contractor earlier in the morning.
The company said crews are still on-site working to clean and are asking drivers to use caution when driving in the area or seek an alternate route.
Traffic Impacts
- Expect delays on San Jose Boulevard NB, just north of Marbon Road
- JSO has set up a detour through Walgreens to Orange Picker Road