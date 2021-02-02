x
Roadway partially open after massive water main break in Mandarin

Multiple travel lanes are closed so JEA crews can isolate and repair the 16-inch water main break.
Credit: JEA
Source: JEA

One lane of San Jose Boulevard NB near Orange Picker Road is back open following a water main break Tuesday, according to a tweet from JEA.

Multiple travel lanes were closed so JEA crews could isolate and repair the 16-inch water main break damaged by a contractor earlier in the morning.

The company said crews are still on-site working to clean and are asking drivers to use caution when driving in the area or seek an alternate route. 

Traffic Impacts

  • Expect delays on San Jose Boulevard NB, just north of Marbon Road
  • JSO has set up a detour through Walgreens to Orange Picker Road