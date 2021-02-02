Roadway partially open after massive water main break in Mandarin

Multiple travel lanes are closed so JEA crews can isolate and repair the 16-inch water main break.

One lane of San Jose Boulevard NB near Orange Picker Road is back open following a water main break Tuesday, according to a tweet from JEA.

Multiple travel lanes were closed so JEA crews could isolate and repair the 16-inch water main break damaged by a contractor earlier in the morning.

The company said crews are still on-site working to clean and are asking drivers to use caution when driving in the area or seek an alternate route.

Traffic Impacts

Expect delays on San Jose Boulevard NB, just north of Marbon Road

JSO has set up a detour through Walgreens to Orange Picker Road

Here's a map to help you plan your commute or to seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/9mignhysfK — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) February 2, 2021