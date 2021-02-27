Traffic Alert: Major crash shuts down southbound lanes on I-295 between Atlantic Blvd., Beach Blvd.

There are injuries from the crash. However, it is unclear the extent of those injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a major crash on I-295 between Atlantic Boulevard and Beach Boulevard.

At this time, the southbound lanes of I-295 between Atlantic Blvd. and Beach Blvd. are currently shut down, according to the JSO.

There are injuries associated with the crash, JSO reported. However, the sheriff's office did not say the extent of those injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible during their Saturday travel.