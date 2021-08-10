Main Street Bridge open after 'emergency roadwork' closes it for several hours

Officials say drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Due to emergency roadwork, all lanes of the Main Street Bridge are blocked in both directions, according to Florida 511 Northeast.

The issue is not with the bridge, says the Florida Department of Transportation. The issue is with a safety mechanism on the bridge.

FDOt says there is a malfunction with the safety gate which moves when the bridge and safety arms go up and down.

FDOT says the bridge will be closed for a couple of hours.

This is a developing story.