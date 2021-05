JSO previously reported the crash happened on Ft. Caroline Road but later corrected the media release that was sent out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NOTE: JSO previously reported the crash happened on Ft. Caroline Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported traffic crash in NW Jacksonville Wednesday.

The crash happened at 12222 Old Kings Road sometime before 9:30 a.m The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says this crash is fatal.

Police are expected to give additional details about the crash at 10 a.m.

There was no other information released by police.