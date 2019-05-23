Emergency crews have closed Interstate 95 in both directions between State Road 200 in Yulee, Florida and Pecan Park in North Jacksonville due to the Yellow Bluff Wildfire, which grew about 400 acres Thursday night. It remains 25 percent contained.

They have detours in place to help those driving in the area.

I-95 northbound detour: East on Pecan Park Rd, north on US 17.

I-95 southbound detour: East on SR 200, south on US 17

FDOT

The Georgia Department of Transportation is letting drivers exit the southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 29, the Waycross/Jekyll Island exit so that traffic can be rerouted west towards Nahunta, Georgia then back south.

I-95 traffic is currently backed up all the way to Exit 1, which is the St. Marys Road exit in Camden County, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

Please avoid driving in the area if you can.

Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to fog/smoke type conditions, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours.

