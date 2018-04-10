JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The northbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard at Old St. Augustine Road were shut down early Thursday morning due to a down power line caused by a single-vehicle accident.

Authorities told First Coast News that a driver was traveling north on Old St. Augustine Road when the driver jumped the curb, crashed into a traffic signal and knocked it down.

Traffic lights were seen dangling about 6-feet above the road and are being held up by a tree.

As of 6 a.m., the northbound lanes remain closed, but the southbound lanes are open. Seek an alternate route.

According to our @KAMRELTV on scene, he says the SB lanes appear to be open. NB lanes remain closed #KatiesCommuters https://t.co/mfvOb1Fu3G — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) October 4, 2018

No injuries were reported.

