Traffic Alert: Crashes close multiple lanes on I-95 north, just before Fuller Warren Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple crashes just prior to the Fuller Warren Bridge in Jacksonville are causing a traffic nightmare Tuesday morning for drivers, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police are in route to multiple crashes on I-95 north, prior to the Fuller Warren Bridge, with multiple lanes blocked. At this time, it's not clear if there are any injuries.
Police say drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.
Delays:
- Delays of six minutes on I-95 Northbound between Exits 348, 350A US-90 Atlantic Blvd and Exit 350B Palm Ave. Average speed: ten mph.