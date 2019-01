Crews are working a crash with injuries on I-95 southbound in the Hogan's Creek area.

The crash is near 8th street and according to the live DOT cameras, it appears that the collision involves two vehicles. One of the vehicles has spun into the guard rail.

Multiple injuries are being reported. We do not know the extent of these injuries yet.

Traffic is slowing down in that area. If you can use caution while driving.