The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a bus crash in Nassau County on Thursday.

Troopers were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to Paiges Dairy Road in Yulee to a crash with injuries. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says that the crash involved a YMCA bus and one another vehicle.

Eight children were on the bus at the time of the crash but none were injured. The YMCA said the bus was leaving a before-and-after school program.

“The safety and security of the children in our care is our highest priority," says Michelle Moore, SVP, Chief Membership & Marketing Officer. "We are thankful that no one was hurt in this morning’s accident and that we were able to provide alternative transportation to get all of the children to school safely.”



Unfortunately, the person in the other vehicle was injured but was not transported to a hospital.

FHP