Over a hundred people were without power on Friday morning after a power poll and utility lines fell down along Bulls Bay Highway.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, all lanes of Bulls Bay Highway between Commonwealth Avenue and Old Plank Road are closed as a result of the incident.

JSO says that the area will be closed for approximately eight hours as they cleanup.

JSO recommends an alternate route of heading west one mile and taking Jones Road. You can also go East and take I-295.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.