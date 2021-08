All SB lanes of I-95 near CR-210 and the rest area are blocked as of Tuesday at 6:32 a.m.

Alternate Route: Use SR-9B to get to US-1, take US-1 SB to CR-210... the 210 back to 95 Plan ahead, this will back up US-1 quickly.

What We Know: Life flight has landed in the SB lanes of 95 past Racetrack Road. All NB lanes remain open, but SLOW as people look at the crash on the SB side. MAJOR DELAYS EXPECTED.

95 SB CLOSURE ST JOHNS COUNTY: All SB lanes of 95 near CR-210 and the rest area are BLOCKED right now.



Debris across the road, no word yet on injuries#KatiesCommuters #FL511 pic.twitter.com/QBid6xTtRk — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) August 17, 2021