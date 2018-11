An overturned tractor trailer had a St. Johns County intersection closed for hours as crews worked to clean it up.

The wreckage and fuel spilled closed Shores Boulevard at Christine Drive for hours. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Hazmat team was still working to clean up the fuel.

The driver said that the accident occurred because of a deer.

