Things you might have not known about the Buckman Bridge

The bridge serves an important role in Jacksonville and has a few surprising facts you might not know about

Most Jacksonville residents have a love-hate relationship with the Buckman Bridge.

While it provides a vital artery to cross the St. Johns River in order to access Mandarin or Orange Park, commuters will tell you that it's often congested and a dangerous area for crashes.

Nevertheless, the bridge serves an important role in Jacksonville and has a few surprising facts you might not know about. Here are five things to know about the Buckman Bridge.

1. It was named after an attorney

Former U.S. Rep. Charles E. Bennett suggested the bridge be named for Henry Holland Buckman, who had been a prominent legislator instrumental in establishing a state road system and developing the St. Johns River channel. In 1905, he authored the Buckman Act, which laid the foundation for higher education in Florida.

2. It's been open for 51 years

The Henry Holland Buckman Bridge crossing the St. Johns River opened to traffic in May of 1970 and proved a powerful influence on development on both sides of the river. This artist rendering appeared in the Florida Times-Union announcing the project in the early 1960s.

3. It got an upgrade

An expansion project was necessary a few years ago because average daily traffic use had increased nearly 11-fold in 20 years. The expansion added two travel lanes and two safety lanes to each of the twin spans. The expansion portion opened in January of 1997

4. A fistfight once broke out at a planning meeting