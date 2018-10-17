The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting that happened on US-17 Wednesday morning.

The shooting caused US-17 from Hibernia Road to Water Oak Lane to close for several hours. It reopened around 10 a.m.

CCSO said the victim was shot inside their vehicle by the suspect driving another vehicle. The suspect took off north on US-17. The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

CCSO said they are now looking for the suspect driving a white truck, "possibly an F-250 style," with a red topper. It said it also has possible damage to it because of a crash.

