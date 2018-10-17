The suspect involved in a shooting on US-17 Wednesday morning is now in custody, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Timothy Lee Carrow of Middleburg has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting caused US-17 from Hibernia Road to Water Oak Lane to close for several hours. It reopened around 10 a.m.

CCSO said the victim was shot inside their vehicle by the suspect driving another vehicle. The suspect took off north on US-17. The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

© 2018 WTLV