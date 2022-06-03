There were no reports of any Skyway 10K runners being injured.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities say a drunk driver crashed head-on into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's SUV on northbound Interstate 275. The highway had been shut down Sunday for the Skyway 10K race.

Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and charged with DUI serious injury.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. as the race was wrapping up close to Mile Marker 6 near the toll plaza on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

North River District fire officials who responded to the incident confirmed the crash and said the driver had been transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

A BMW driven by Watts failed to take the US-41 detour set up and instead drove through traffic cones and around other barricades, FHP reports. State officers attempted to stop the car.

After continuing to drive past more officers, Watts eventually encountered two FHP troopers who were approaching southbound in the northbound lanes.

The BMW continued to drive crashing nearly head-on with one of the troopers who was parked in the southbound lanes, FHP reports. Both Watts and the 47-year-old trooper were seriously injured in the collision and transported to an area hospital.

The BMW involved in the crash was reportedly on fire but flames were put out before authorities arrived on scene.

Video from a Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed damage to both the highway patrol SUV and the BMW.

There were no reports of any Skyway 10K runners being injured.

"While the crash was severe, I know the injured Trooper who is currently receiving medical care as I author this email, is absolutely relieved to have been available to ensure the safety of hundreds of innocent persons," FHP Public Affairs Officer Steve Gaskins wrote in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.