A student was hit by a vehicle at First Coast High School on Jacksonville's Northside on Friday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in front of the school. There is no word on what type of vehicle hit the child.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) was also on scene Friday morning.

This is the second student that has been hit by a car in less than three months.

Michael Chaco, 15, was struck at Dunn Avenue and Irma Road in October of 2019 while attempting to cross Dunn Avenue to get to his bus stop.

RELATED: 15-year-old First Coast High School student struck on Northside, transported to hospital

A post made on social media by Vickie Pace, who works on the Northside, says that the area by First Coast High School has always been treacherous. She asks the city to do something to ensure safer roads now that a child has been hit.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.