JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Some people call it the Mayport Ferry, we call it the St Johns River Ferry, but it has been around a long time," tells Leigh Ann Rassler with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA).

Since 1948 to be exact, this Mayport landmark is about to be dry docked for two months starting September 4. It is all part of the JTA's rehab project on the ferry.

Specifically, they will be replacing the ramps that get the cars onto the ferry. Just looking at it, you can see the rust and wear and tear from the last 30 years. While the boat is dry docked, it will be getting a bit of a tune-up as well.

"We are going to remove and replace the propellors. We are going to look at the steering gear and the bearings, we are going to overhaul the engines," Rassler said.

It will also be getting its Coast Guard inspection that it has to have every five years. While the ferry is dry docked, do expect increased traffic along the Dames Point Bridge.

All that is slated to be done by October 31 and then the ferry will be back in service to help drivers cross the waters once again.

