JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist is in life-threatening condition and a driver is facing charges after being struck by a vehicle in Atlantic Beach Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said at 6:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2100 block Mayport Road where a bicyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle. An off-duty Atlantic Beach police officer who witnessed the incident responded as the driver of the vehicle exited the car. JSO said when the driver saw the off-duty officer, he then got back into the vehicle and tried to flee the scene. He was apprehended a few blocks away and is in custody, according to police.

The bicyclist, described only as a male of unknown age, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver is being charged by Atlantic Beach police with fleeing and resisting arrest. JSO said charges related to the actual crash are pending.

The crash caused all southbound lanes of 2100 Mayport Road to be closed, but they have since reopened, according to JSO.