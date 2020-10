All southbound lanes are closed, according to JFRD.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 295 between St. Johns Bluff and Beach Boulevard Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the crash involves multiple vehicles and multiple patients. All southbound lanes are closed, according to JFRD.

Drivers can expect delays.

