Massive backup in St. Johns County from people awaiting COVID-19 vaccine

Cars are lined up along US 1 Southbound, and nearly half a mile into the county Health Department access road.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. John County Health Department was inundated with people lining up for the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Traffic stretched out nearly half a mile from the Health Department's headquarters near the St. Johns County municipal complex on US-1 and continued along the southbound shoulder of the highway.

Chuck Mulligan with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says that the vehicles are off to the shoulder and not impeding traffic, although the buildup may be causing slowdowns.

The county received its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment and is beginning the process for distribution and vaccination along with the Florida Department of Health.

Among those eligible to receive the vaccine are health care workers with direct patient contact, residents and staff a long-term care facilities, residents who are 65 and older, and certain first responders, including firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

The federal government and the State of Florida are directly administering the vaccine to long-term care facility residents and staff through local health care providers and pharmacies.