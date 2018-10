The Georgia Department of Transportation reopened the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick, Ga. Thursday morning.

GDOT shut down the bridge on US-17 at 6 p.m. Wednesday as a precaution to Hurricane Michael. The area was expected to bring wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Usually, bridges are closed when sustained winds reach up to 40 mph, but the area saw winds in the mid-30s.

