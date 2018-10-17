Right now, US-17 from Hibernia Road to Water Oak Lane is closed while the Clay County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting.

CCSO said the victim was shot inside their vehicle by the suspect driving another vehicle. The suspect took off north on US-17. The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

CCSO said they are now looking for the suspect driving a white truck, "possibly an F-250 style," with a red topper. It said it also has possible damage to it because of a crash.

At this time, deputies remain on the scene. Traffic is being redirected on Hibernia Road.

