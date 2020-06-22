Several people hurt in crash on I-295 South on Jacksonville's Westside

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said several cars were involved in the crash and several patients were transported with serious injuries.

JFRD tweeted that crews responded to the crash Monday afternoon just before 5 p.m. It happened just before the Pritchard Road exit, JFRD said.