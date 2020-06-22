x
Skip Navigation

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

traffic

Several people hurt in crash on I-295 South on Jacksonville's Westside

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said several cars were involved in the crash and several patients were transported with serious injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Several people are being treated with serious injuries after a crash involving several cars on I-295 South on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

JFRD tweeted that crews responded to the crash Monday afternoon just before 5 p.m. It happened just before the Pritchard Road exit, JFRD said.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

RELATED: JSO officer, two people taken to hospital for treatment after crash on Southside involving semi-truck

RELATED: Vehicle fire blocks northbound lane of I-295 West near Normandy Boulevard

RELATED: Crash, vehicle fire causes traffic delays on I-295 northbound at Collins Road