Several people hurt in crash on I-295 South on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Several people are being treated with serious injuries after a crash involving several cars on I-295 South on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.
JFRD tweeted that crews responded to the crash Monday afternoon just before 5 p.m. It happened just before the Pritchard Road exit, JFRD said.
First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.
RELATED: JSO officer, two people taken to hospital for treatment after crash on Southside involving semi-truck