JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate-95 at Dunn Avenue on the Northside Sunday night.

At 8:30 p.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported one person was trapped with serious injuries, but as of 8:37 p.m., that person has been extricated.

It has not been disclosed if wet roads from Sunday's heavy rain and thunderstorms played a role in the crash.

