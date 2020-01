JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is reported dead after a semi-truck and SUV collide on westbound Interstate-10, east of U.S.-301 in Jacksonville Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says westbound lanes of I-10 are shut down and traffic is being diverted to Cecil Commerce Center Parkway.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.